Hello Admirals,

The inconsistent "blocked" shell hits were fixed thanks to the continuous reports by kind players and the very helpful feedback of YouTuber "BrotherMunro". So we had to offer this small update.

Hotfix Update v1.2.4

Fixed a long standing problem that caused shell hits to be blocked in unarmored surfaces or not be checked fully and thus resulting in an internal game exception = block.

Increased the base deck penetration slightly.

Battle AI adjustments to follow the new improvements.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team