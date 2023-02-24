 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 24 February 2023

Patch Notes[02.24.2023]

Share · View all patches · Build 10625727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimizations

  1. Building mesh size optimizations while constructing, should provide better optimization.
  2. Synthesis UI performance optimizations

Bug Fixes

  1. Hotel popup shouldn't appear in an abnormal position anymore.
  2. Year-end goal tips are displayed incorrectly during the Hongye challenge
  3. Evaluation period of Top Cities displayed incorrectly if Hongye challenge was completed after 3 years in-game time has passed.
  4. Texture flashing shouldn't happen anymore when the horse stops during a new game sequence.
  5. Fixed a wrong icon in one of the tutorial videos
  6. Fixed an issue preventing Community Aid to trigger
  7. Fixed a rare occurrence where the second stage goal of Hongye challenge couldn't be completed.
  8. Fixed an issue where the amount of gold required for stage goal might've been displayed with negative numbers in the East Plain challenge.

