Patch Notes[02.24.2023]

Optimizations
- Building mesh size optimizations while constructing, should provide better optimization.
- Synthesis UI performance optimizations
Bug Fixes
- Hotel popup shouldn't appear in an abnormal position anymore.
- Year-end goal tips are displayed incorrectly during the Hongye challenge
- Evaluation period of Top Cities displayed incorrectly if Hongye challenge was completed after 3 years in-game time has passed.
- Texture flashing shouldn't happen anymore when the horse stops during a new game sequence.
- Fixed a wrong icon in one of the tutorial videos
- Fixed an issue preventing Community Aid to trigger
- Fixed a rare occurrence where the second stage goal of Hongye challenge couldn't be completed.
- Fixed an issue where the amount of gold required for stage goal might've been displayed with negative numbers in the East Plain challenge.
Changed files in this update