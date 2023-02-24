Patch 0.0.7A

Survivor and Raider AI added (gun wielding neutral and enemies)

Many new collectibles and findable build parts

2 shotguns added, 12ga ammo added

New vehicles added

Large wood spike gate added for vehicles

Activate gates while driving a vehicle by pressing 1 while looking at the gate (must be in range)

Ladders and the ropes on top of buildings now work, although there's no animations so it's kind of silly, but better than nothing in the meantime

Melee weapons should now be far more reliable and not miss when zombies are directly in front of your character

Multiple code changes to picking up build parts inside free build bases to prevent collapse

Several performance optimizations made to AI in regards to dedicated server performance

Next update is a large world fill, adding new POIs, 2 new bunkers, many new interior spawns, more build parts, and expanding the free build system with more new build parts!

Character customization with traveling inventory to trade with friends and a completely reworked save system are on the way.