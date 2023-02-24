Patch 0.0.7A

- Survivor and Raider AI added (gun wielding neutral and enemies)
- Many new collectibles and findable build parts
- 2 shotguns added, 12ga ammo added
- New vehicles added
- Large wood spike gate added for vehicles
- Activate gates while driving a vehicle by pressing 1 while looking at the gate (must be in range)
- Ladders and the ropes on top of buildings now work, although there's no animations so it's kind of silly, but better than nothing in the meantime
- Melee weapons should now be far more reliable and not miss when zombies are directly in front of your character
- Multiple code changes to picking up build parts inside free build bases to prevent collapse
- Several performance optimizations made to AI in regards to dedicated server performance
Next update is a large world fill, adding new POIs, 2 new bunkers, many new interior spawns, more build parts, and expanding the free build system with more new build parts!
Character customization with traveling inventory to trade with friends and a completely reworked save system are on the way.
