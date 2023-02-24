 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeadPoly update for 24 February 2023

Patch 0.0.7A

Share · View all patches · Build 10625667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Survivor and Raider AI added (gun wielding neutral and enemies)
  • Many new collectibles and findable build parts
  • 2 shotguns added, 12ga ammo added
  • New vehicles added
  • Large wood spike gate added for vehicles
  • Activate gates while driving a vehicle by pressing 1 while looking at the gate (must be in range)
  • Ladders and the ropes on top of buildings now work, although there's no animations so it's kind of silly, but better than nothing in the meantime
  • Melee weapons should now be far more reliable and not miss when zombies are directly in front of your character
  • Multiple code changes to picking up build parts inside free build bases to prevent collapse
  • Several performance optimizations made to AI in regards to dedicated server performance

Next update is a large world fill, adding new POIs, 2 new bunkers, many new interior spawns, more build parts, and expanding the free build system with more new build parts!

Character customization with traveling inventory to trade with friends and a completely reworked save system are on the way.

Changed files in this update

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link