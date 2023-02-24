Hotfix v0.1.15

Fixes
- Fixed: Suo'e getting stuck on "late" dialogue if you start a hangout late with him.
- Fixed a crash that happens after going on a date with Vallee in the Tavern.
- All wild plants should now drop at least 1 seed after observation is complete.
- Fixed players getting stuck on a stalagmite to the south of the first cave.
- Attempt to fix a rare bug that causes disappearing placeables (affects Crafting Stations).
Changes
- Added diet options for Sproutkitten and Boar.
Due to Summer not having a Vegetable-type crop implemented yet, we're making these changes to facilitate gameplay.
- Some crops such as corn can now be used to craft Vegetable Bowls and Veggie Bait.
- Some crops such as corn now fulfils the Veggie-lover trait.
Changed files in this update