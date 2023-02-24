 Skip to content

Research Story update for 24 February 2023

Hotfix v0.1.15

Build 10625590

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed: Suo'e getting stuck on "late" dialogue if you start a hangout late with him.
  • Fixed a crash that happens after going on a date with Vallee in the Tavern.
  • All wild plants should now drop at least 1 seed after observation is complete.
  • Fixed players getting stuck on a stalagmite to the south of the first cave.
  • Attempt to fix a rare bug that causes disappearing placeables (affects Crafting Stations).

Changes

  • Added diet options for Sproutkitten and Boar.

Due to Summer not having a Vegetable-type crop implemented yet, we're making these changes to facilitate gameplay.

  • Some crops such as corn can now be used to craft Vegetable Bowls and Veggie Bait.
  • Some crops such as corn now fulfils the Veggie-lover trait.

