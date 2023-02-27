 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shredders update for 27 February 2023

Shredders Patch 1.60

Share · View all patches · Build 10625494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shredders of the world, Hello!

We are very excited to present you with a new zone called South Summit, introducing a brand new 540INDY Slopestyle course and a VERY fast, all-natural side track.

Thank you for all the support we are getting from the community and all the great reviews the game keeps getting!

Enjoy and stay Safe!

The Shredders Team

Changes

  • New SouthSummit area with 540INDY Slopestyle course and new collectibles
  • Fixed scoring issues

Small fixes

  • Fixed mission cinematic exit issue
  • Fixed completed missions stats in the character tab
  • Fixed a sun position blend issue in the map menu
  • Loca fixes

Changed files in this update

Shredders Content Depot 1874171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link