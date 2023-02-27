Shredders Patch 1.60

Shredders of the world, Hello!

We are very excited to present you with a new zone called South Summit, introducing a brand new 540INDY Slopestyle course and a VERY fast, all-natural side track.

Thank you for all the support we are getting from the community and all the great reviews the game keeps getting!

Enjoy and stay Safe!

The Shredders Team

Changes

New SouthSummit area with 540INDY Slopestyle course and new collectibles

Fixed scoring issues

Small fixes