Shredders Patch 1.60

Shredders of the world, Hello!
We are very excited to present you with a new zone called South Summit, introducing a brand new 540INDY Slopestyle course and a VERY fast, all-natural side track.
Thank you for all the support we are getting from the community and all the great reviews the game keeps getting!
Enjoy and stay Safe!
The Shredders Team
Changes
- New SouthSummit area with 540INDY Slopestyle course and new collectibles
- Fixed scoring issues
Small fixes
- Fixed mission cinematic exit issue
- Fixed completed missions stats in the character tab
- Fixed a sun position blend issue in the map menu
- Loca fixes
