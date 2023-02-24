 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 24 February 2023

Update 1.071

Build 10625395

New Features and Improvements

  • Units in deep water drown after a short time; humans and animals can be rescued by nearby owned ships
  • Optimized unit pathfinding

Corrections and Fixes

  • Fixed a glitch in which ships could be moved across land
  • Siege weapons mounted on a galley could not be detached
  • Fisher boats could fish too close to the shore
  • Siege weapons could fire before they faced their target
  • A galley moving to board an enemy galley could attempt to board a friendly galley it hit first
  • Ramming damage to a ship was not as intended
  • The AI gave their warriors horses on island maps
  • The offensive siege quick battle spawned too few stockpiles for the resources given to the player
  • Selected a building and its workers then switching to the Unit tab would sometimes show no units
  • Units rotating when not moving could occasionally spin away from their intended direction
  • Fixed a shadow flicker when building a ship
  • Destroying a ship by ramming did not play the ramming sound
  • The stats screen after a quick battle used the wrong name for the AI opponent

Balance

  • Siege weapons benefit from the warrior skill of the most skill operator, rather than the average skill of the crew
  • Mine workers with higher peasant skill gather less stone with the ore
  • Reduced the turning speed when not moving for large animals and constructs
  • Siege galleys must rotate to face the target of their siege weapon before it can fire

UI/UX

  • Added an option in quick battle to automatically spawn crews for siege weapons
  • Ordering a galley to move to an owned ship with no crew will share the crews between ships
  • After boarding an enemy ship results in defeat, the attacking galley has its 'Ram/Board' option disabled
  • Tweaked the player and AI colors to improve contrast

