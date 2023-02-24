Update 1.071

New Features and Improvements
- Units in deep water drown after a short time; humans and animals can be rescued by nearby owned ships
- Optimized unit pathfinding
Corrections and Fixes
- Fixed a glitch in which ships could be moved across land
- Siege weapons mounted on a galley could not be detached
- Fisher boats could fish too close to the shore
- Siege weapons could fire before they faced their target
- A galley moving to board an enemy galley could attempt to board a friendly galley it hit first
- Ramming damage to a ship was not as intended
- The AI gave their warriors horses on island maps
- The offensive siege quick battle spawned too few stockpiles for the resources given to the player
- Selected a building and its workers then switching to the Unit tab would sometimes show no units
- Units rotating when not moving could occasionally spin away from their intended direction
- Fixed a shadow flicker when building a ship
- Destroying a ship by ramming did not play the ramming sound
- The stats screen after a quick battle used the wrong name for the AI opponent
Balance
- Siege weapons benefit from the warrior skill of the most skill operator, rather than the average skill of the crew
- Mine workers with higher peasant skill gather less stone with the ore
- Reduced the turning speed when not moving for large animals and constructs
- Siege galleys must rotate to face the target of their siege weapon before it can fire
UI/UX
- Added an option in quick battle to automatically spawn crews for siege weapons
- Ordering a galley to move to an owned ship with no crew will share the crews between ships
- After boarding an enemy ship results in defeat, the attacking galley has its 'Ram/Board' option disabled
- Tweaked the player and AI colors to improve contrast
