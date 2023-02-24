 Skip to content

Vacuum Pilot update for 24 February 2023

Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Patch Notes

5 new levels

Woods Loop

Tunnel Snakes

The Array

Sneaky Evacuation

Sequential Turbulence

Additional changes

  • Amount of earned medals is now visible in the level selection
  • Added an option to increase the size of the mouse cursor. This is especially helpful on 4K displays.
  • Editor: Added support for up to 201 object layers. Layers of selected objects can now be shown by pressing L.
  • Removed achievements for reaching level 300, 400 and 500.

