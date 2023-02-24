Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Hey there!
Patch Notes
5 new levels
Woods Loop
Tunnel Snakes
The Array
Sneaky Evacuation
Sequential Turbulence
Additional changes
- Amount of earned medals is now visible in the level selection
- Added an option to increase the size of the mouse cursor. This is especially helpful on 4K displays.
- Editor: Added support for up to 201 object layers. Layers of selected objects can now be shown by pressing L.
- Removed achievements for reaching level 300, 400 and 500.
