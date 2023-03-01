PBA Pro Bowling 2023 Patch 1.2.0

Hi Everyone,
We'd like to apologize for the delay responding to the issues many players were experiencing. We lost the majority of the team working on this game shortly after release and it took some time to dig in and track down the issues people were reporting.
If you continue to experience issues please contact support@farsightstudios.com and attach a copy of your save data if possible!
Patch Notes:
- Fixed an issue that could lead to career mode becoming unplayable
- Fixed an issue that prevented changing the lane oil pattern
- Fixed an issue that prevented the lane oil from resetting between certain matches
Changed files in this update