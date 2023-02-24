Major Update 0.3.0

Fixes:
- Fixed camera glitch when travelling through the portal
- Fixed resolution settings not saving
- Fixed fin not working in the air
- Fixed hook
- Fixed input mode when exiting menu in some situations
- Fixed the warp drive effect being active when placing
- Fixed collision with planets at high speed
- Fixed player tag showing on unoccupied rawbot
- Fixed music
Features:
- New main menu UI
- Added save slots
- Added a UI for loading and saving rawbots
- Added a multiplayer chat
- Added a new tutorial zone
- Added control setting for toggling centre of mass
- Improved console
- Can delete multiple hex tiles simultaneously
Changed files in this update