Rawbots update for 24 February 2023

Major Update 0.3.0

Build 10625122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed camera glitch when travelling through the portal
  • Fixed resolution settings not saving
  • Fixed fin not working in the air
  • Fixed hook
  • Fixed input mode when exiting menu in some situations
  • Fixed the warp drive effect being active when placing
  • Fixed collision with planets at high speed
  • Fixed player tag showing on unoccupied rawbot
  • Fixed music

Features:

  • New main menu UI
  • Added save slots
  • Added a UI for loading and saving rawbots
  • Added a multiplayer chat
  • Added a new tutorial zone
  • Added control setting for toggling centre of mass
  • Improved console
  • Can delete multiple hex tiles simultaneously

Changed files in this update

