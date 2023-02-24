February Winter Update**

With snowflakes falling and the air getting crisp, there's no better time to enjoy the great outdoors. There's nothing quite like the feeling of cruising in the mountains with the snow falling around you.

Looking to add some style to your paintbrawl? Try the new icy slingshot!

Whether you’re a sports fanatic or an adrenaline junkie looking for some excitement, the hockey cosmetics sets are perfect for you. If that’s not quite your style, you might enjoy some of our new animal costumes such as the penguin or polar bear suits.

Make sure to grab yourself a free Paw badge while it’s in the store!