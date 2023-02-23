Castle Warriors is now Available for Early Access

We're Live!
Let us know what you think in the Castle Warriors Discord
Castle Warriors is a "rogue like" auto battler that puts you in a race against time. Fight to conquer the kingdoms, build new army combinations, and collect gold bounties to recruit stronger armies!
- Elven Arch Druid Elura - Temporarily transforms enemies into harmless forest critters
- Human Lady Selene - Traps enemies in devastating blizzards
- ????? - ?????
- ????? - ?????
- ????? - ?????
- Ten units to recruit from each Faction!
- Each replayable in a higher difficulty, from base +0 up to +3!
- We plan on releasing our first Major Patch mid March
- Then we expect to release one Major Patch every month with Early Access content planned through the end of July