Castle Warriors update for 23 February 2023

Castle Warriors is now Available for Early Access

Castle Warriors update for 23 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're Live!

Let us know what you think in the Castle Warriors Discord

Castle Warriors is a "rogue like" auto battler that puts you in a race against time. Fight to conquer the kingdoms, build new army combinations, and collect gold bounties to recruit stronger armies!


  • Elven Arch Druid Elura - Temporarily transforms enemies into harmless forest critters
  • Human Lady Selene - Traps enemies in devastating blizzards
  • ????? - ?????
  • ????? - ?????
  • ????? - ?????


  • Ten units to recruit from each Faction!


  • Each replayable in a higher difficulty, from base +0 up to +3!

  • We plan on releasing our first Major Patch mid March
  • Then we expect to release one Major Patch every month with Early Access content planned through the end of July
