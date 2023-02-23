WIth Update 0.9.0.6 we are starting some major improvements to our leaderboard backend as the amount of players exceeded our expectations. Also the initial player attack delay got removed. We also added Korean, Japanese and Portuguese language support to the game. As this are some major changes let us know whenever you encounter a bug.

New Features

Korean, Japanese and Portuguese Language Support

We have extended the language support for Striving for Light: Survival. As this was something highly requested by our community we hope that this improves the player experience for Korean, Japanese and Portuguese players. As our translations are currently automatically AI translated there might be mistakes or errors. In case anyone wants to help improve a translation we can make the translation files available so that changes can be discussed on our discord.

Improvements

Instant Player Attacks

The player character now does not have a delay until the first attacks are performed at the start of each wave. Your character should now directly start performing attacks which helps a lot on construct builds and high tier maps.

Improved leaderboard backend

As the player count is quickly rising we have started preparing our leaderboard backend in order to be able to display the ranking of all players. Previously we started with a limit of top 100 players that could be displayed when fetching scores. This quickly lead to players not seeing their rank on the completed run screen as the fetched top 100 scores did not include your entry if you had made a placement >100. We have raised the limit to 300 scores but we are already quickly approaching this player count.

The new improved backend now is able to display your rank no matter how many entries are on the leaderboard. So when you made rank 500 in your run and only top 300 are displayed on the leaderboard you will still see when finishing a run that your current personal best run is at rank 500 so you can see your progress even though it might not be included in the top 300 leaderboard from the menu.

Bugfixes:

Fixed wrong damage displayed at scattering projectiles and scattering cast

Corrected description of scattering dodge casting 2 projectiles on dodge.

Fixed not unlocking achievements for completing difficulty tiers with specific characters.

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:

Join our official discord!