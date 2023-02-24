Beta Mode Update [2/24/2023]

Hey everyone,

Today's update is mostly focused on final bug fixes for Black Dahlia's impending release on consoles. This update also includes all of her colors - enjoy!

Further tuning for Black Dahlia isn't out of the question, but any changes, nerfs, or bug fixes will likely arrive with her final release alongside her story mode on consoles and Steam instead of in continued beta updates.

MISC

Fixed a bug where Beowulf could become invincible sooner than expected during his crumple state.

The crowd will now "boo" Beowulf instead of cheering for him if he is fighting Black Dahlia on her own stage.

Adjusted palette 30 colors for Umbrella so that Hungern is not impacted by lighting.

Fixed a bug where catching Big Band with Tongue Twister at max distances could cause the camera to pan rapidly in his direction.

Fixed a bug where the eyeballs in Umbrella's "Under The Weather" Blockbuster would not rotate when she was Overstuffed.

Fixed a bug where the Skullheart from Umbrella's 30th palette for would follow the enemy around if they defeated her using Umbrella's "Feeding Time" Blockbuster.

Fixed a bug where Umbrella would sometimes fail to stagger her target with a s.F+HP (Cliff Hanger) if she also hit or traded with some projectiles.

Fixed a bug where Umbrella could perform a puddle boosted version of Slurp 'n' Slide at a later time without being near a puddle if she previously ended Slurp 'n' Slide near a puddle in the past.

Resolved most instances where two Umbrella's performing Retina Reflector at roughly the same time could cause the IPS combo stage to become stuck. Final fixes to resolve all instances of this will be in an update for Black Dahlia's full release, or an upcoming hotfix.

To prevent accidental taunts, Ms. Fortune can no longer perform her taunt for 60 frames after performing an Air Dash, or jHP.

Tweaked layering from Eliza's time out pose to avoid conflicts with Dahlia's win pose.

BLACK DAHLIA

Added 4 new palettes for Black Dahlia. Dahlia's 32nd palette is available for Season Pass holders, and features unique effect on her cape, and a bonus effect when she is Empowered.

Tweaked Black Dahlia's intros and intro voice lines to prevent long pauses after she was finished but before the game started.

Performing "Order Up!" during Onslaught start up, or during the grounded portion of Dahlia's back dash, will perform the move once she is airborne and able to act by buffering it.

Fixed a bug where Dahlia could not cancel into Stage Hazard when landing from cMK.

Fixed a bug where the snowman easter egg would show up almost every time from hitting Ice Shot.

Fixed a bug where performing Special Moves after using an Infinity Breaker (burst) low to floor with Dahlia could cause her to briefly float above the ground.

Dahlia's Outtake can no longer ignite Stage Hazard's Oil, but will still cause the barrel to detonate.

Dahlia's Outtake has one extra invulnerable frame to make sure it will trade post flash with hits, instead of losing.

Fixed an issue where trading blows when using an Outtake to hit Bunny Girl from "Girls' Night" would prevent them from dying immediately.

Fixed a bug where "Parting Gift" would unreliably have invulnerability from the first frame on start up. It now properly never has invulnerability on start up.

"Parting Gift" detonation now puts the victim in hitstop until the explosion hits if the opponent is in hitstun.

(... This fixes a bug where it could sometimes fail to reliably launch the opponent if they were just about to land into an OTG state when Dahlia performs the detonation)

(... This fixes a bug where it could sometimes fail to reliably launch the opponent if they were just about to land into an OTG state when Dahlia performs the detonation) Minor art fixes.

Adjusted text in Dahlia's tutorials and trials that had outdated information.

Fixed an issue where Dahlia's tutorial and trials had issues preventing them from being completed.

(Build version 3.5.10)