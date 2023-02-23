Stress test ftw !

STRESS TEST IS ABOUT TO COME

This is one of the biggest content addition we made since we started the devlopment of the game

Here are a list of few things that have been done the past weeks

-Addition of severals new items, weapons, healing stuff.

-Addition of the Knowledge system, now you can't craft everything by default, you need to find it, learn it inside the appropriate workbench to be able to craft it

-Addition of workbenches, workbenches and Active craft system is now in, this is one of the biggest feature, you can learn new things in workbenches, craft things in it and repair items

-Addition of Some dungeons in the game with more loot, different loot tables and more

-Huge rework of player fighting feedback and interactions (still Wip)

-Huge rework of the detection of collisions

-Furnaces are now in, no more crafting with ores, you'll have to smelt them.

-Improvements in networking technologies and sync

-Many other small things that we are going to let you discover

Also keep in mind that the upcoming thing is a stress test, meaning it's probably going to crash, or have bad performances, or both, people might be toxic, or whatever that wont keep us from going forward !

Server and Client Build are being done as i send you this message, see you on the land of Reign of Dwarf !