 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

manaCompiler update for 23 February 2023

Update 1.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10624817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various fixes to improve monophonic (e.g. wind instrument) playing:

  • Sample : (Monophonic) Instrument mode now slides between pitch chunks on triggerless changes.
  • MIDI In : Improvements on Monophonic mode: velocity, triggerless change.

Changed files in this update

manaCompiler Windows Depot 1836383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link