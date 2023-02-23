Update 1.4.6

Various fixes to improve monophonic (e.g. wind instrument) playing:
- Sample : (Monophonic) Instrument mode now slides between pitch chunks on triggerless changes.
- MIDI In : Improvements on Monophonic mode: velocity, triggerless change.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Various fixes to improve monophonic (e.g. wind instrument) playing:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update