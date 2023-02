Hi all,

Sadly yesterday's new world seed actually caused a fatal progress blocking bug on the first sector, in which no entity nanofactory spawned making it impossible for you to pjump to the next sector. Very sorry to any new players who got stuck on the first sector as a result and wasted time!

-new start seed (with nanofactory!)

-jetpack mod says adds 10 m/s not %

-cannot go into debt from death

-longer black screen on death