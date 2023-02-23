 Skip to content

Miskal update for 23 February 2023

Traduction, Menu (bêta)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A main menu and the game available in English!

I released this update to fix a lot of issues and also to make the game accessible to English.

A big update will come to add an option menu, new objects, ect

Changed files in this update

