V1.2.02: [Merged into Default Branch] Now Live

V1.2.02

WARNING: Save files made in newer versions cannot be loaded into older versions of the game!

Fixes a bug which meant that saves had to be disabled during scenes after the credits to prevent soft locking. It is now possible once again to save after the credits but before the character selection screen.

Fixes a bug which caused CG #1 in the gallery to display incorrectly.

Fixes a bug with the controller schema where left controller stick clicks may not function as intended.

Fixes a bug with the controller schema where controller inputs would not work after the credits.

Fixes a bug that resulted in skip only seen not behaving as intended.

V1.2.01

Controller input hotfixes

V1.2.00:

Various UI changes made to better support and improve general compliance with Valve requirements when it comes to the Steam Deck.

Restored and fixes bugs around controller support.

Fixes a bug where Claude could use her gravity gun for free in interior puzzle sections.

Adjusted an interaction when it comes to DMG dealt by radiation rooms in interior puzzle sections, damage will now scale with difficulty mode to an extent. (Difficulties Normal and lower will deal reduced DMG and be capped at the original value for anything higher).

Subject to the player having unlocked it, the order All Power to Engines can now be usable in interior puzzle sections. (Difficulties Normal and lower. You will need to restart the level for this change to take effect).

Completing interior puzzle sections on the lowest difficulties will now grant bonus command points for orders. (Difficulties Easy and lower. You will need to restart the level for this change to take effect).

New Main Menu Area: Gallery/Music Box

This will be unlocked for players who have reached the secret ending.

Note: If you've already seen the secret ending in earlier versions there is a chance that it will remain locked. To resolve this you will need to view the secret ending again.

Note on Controllers: