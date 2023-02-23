- Many actions now have sound effects attached
- Robbie now beeps menacingly when betraying you
- Fixed bug causing insanity effects to repeat without seeing them all
- Fixed typos in various events and logs
Endless Dark update for 23 February 2023
Patch 0.3.2-ea notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
