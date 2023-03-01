Ave Imperator, Force Commanders!

Thank you for your continued reports on Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters and the new Duty Eternal DLC. Our development team have been working closely with the servitors and analysing your feedback.

We are pleased to report the following changes have been introduced with this update:

Feature Changes

Main Menu (Standard game)

Added a new setting that allows you to toggle the new Technophage Enemies for the standard campaign. They will still appear in DLC missions but won’t appear in regular missions if turned off.

Added a new setting that allows you to turn off the free items/Twitch Drops equipment if you wish to play with a clean equipment inventory.

Added a new 30 FPS graphics lock option to the Settings Menu.

(Duty Eternal) Updated the popup which appears when you load a save from before owning Duty Eternal after having purchased the DLC. This popup makes it clearer how to load the save with Duty Eternal content or how to continue loading without adding Duty Eternal content.

Tutorials

Added a new tutorial to explain that Action Points are replenished at the beginning of combat and that ammo is replenished at the end of the combat..

Added a new tutorial that informs you that you won’t be able to climb back up again if you fall off the map during the Morgellus battle.

New Units

A new enemy enters the fray! The Lord of Virulence is a new debuffing unit capable of making plagued affliction significantly more dangerous for your Grey Knights.

Misc.

We have adjusted how damage previews are shown on enemies with more than 10 armour,

When returning from missions, Grey Knights that were critically wounded will be on one knee in the Teleportarium.

Updated the game credits to include new team members.

Balance Changes:

Missions

On the Merciful difficulty we have reduced the point budget for spawn groups across the board, so fewer enemies are expected on this difficulty.

Reduced the likelihood of Flowering missions appearing before the Nexus mission.

If you have no available Grey Knights for the Kadex Attacks mission you will now be supplied with level 1 Justicars each turn.

(Duty Eternal) You can now add the Venerable Dreadnought to the Rear Guard team during the Final Battle.

(Duty Eternal) Techmarine and Combat Servitors

Combat Servitors now provide Willpower and Experience to their Techmarine when they kill enemies.

Techmarine’s First Strike ability will now deal 4 damage (was 3).

Techmarine Flamer ability will now deal 4 damage (was 3).

Techmarine Flamer Warp Charge will now deal 4 armour break (was 3).

Techmarine Return Fire will now deal 4 damage (was 3).

Repair now heals 6 damage (was 4) to a mechanical unit.

The Techmarine Servitor HP Ability Increase now increases Servitor HP by 4 (was 2).

Support Fire will no longer apply the effects of the weapon that is equipped.

Servitors can no longer trigger Rear Strikes but will still trigger Overwatches and other autos when moving.

The first Techmarine you gain after Allies Under Siege will now be promotable to Rank 3. This will only affect new campaigns or campaigns that have not yet reached Allies Under Siege.

All Tier 2 Combat Servitors now have an additional 2 HP.

All Tier 3 Combat Servitors now have an additional 4 HP.

(Duty Eternal) Techmarine Equipment

For the Ironheart Servo-Harness the base Resistance has been increased to 15% (was 0%).

The Vortimer’s Mantle Servo-Harness has a new Purity Seal Upgrade +2WP for 4 Mortus Seeds.

The Omnissiah’s Vengeance Servo-Harness HP bonus is now +4 (was 2).

The Psalm of Devotion Servo-Harness has a new Purity Seal Upgrade +4HP for 3 Tentarus Seeds.

Three new Servo-Harnesses have been added as options for the Techmarine.

A new Boltgun and a new Power Axe have been added as options for the Techmarine.

Stratagems

Stratagems will no longer be disabled while completing the Purgation Ritual project.

Gate of Infinity will no longer teleport Servitor corpses.

Baleful Edict

We have increased the number of Exterminatus that you can use before Grandmaster Kai becomes angry and cuts you off. Players who have saves where they were cut off before will now be able to once again bring down the holy cleansing fire.

New Wound Risk levels have been added for more granularity and include 'None' and 'Extreme'.

Medium Wound Risk can no longer critically wound your Grey Knights.

(Duty Eternal) We have reduced the randomness of the Gladius Frigate mission results.

(Duty Eternal) Gladius Frigate squads that contain fewer than four Grey Knights will now have a penalty applied to their Squad Power to incentivize full groups being sent.

Interactables

Damage from the throwable lid interactable will no longer drop off further from the centre of the area. All enemies hit by the area will take the maximum damage now.

Enemies

Poxwalkers are now Daemonic body type.

Enemies can no longer break the stun of other enemies by dealing damage to them before the player can.

Performance Improvements:

Reduced performance spikes when mousing over abilities in the ability grids.

Increased performance while in the Strategium on the Baleful Edict as well as during all cinematics set in the Strategium especially on low graphics settings.

Improved optimization of various environment textures.

ervo-Skulls that are flying back from very far away will now teleport back to their Grey Knight to save wait times.

The zones and effects when critically striking Munificus have received some performance optimizations to help increase FPS if he has been critically struck several times in the same turn.

(Duty Eternal) Optimized the way that movement lines are drawn for the Venerable Dreadnought to ensure that they better display hazards on the route and don’t draw too much on performance.

(Duty Eternal) Servitors that are very far away from their Techmarine when trying to move back to him will now teleport back to him to avoid long wait times.

Fixes:

Missions

Feculent Gnarlmaws will no longer move around on Spreading missions after the Spreader has been activated.

Repaired a few areas where the camera could get caught outside the map bounds.

Fixed a rare issue that could softlock the game if a player destroyed some types of light fixtures on some maps.

Adjusted a few patrols to reduce some situations where enemies could be activated from extreme distances.

Destroying the large corruption blob environment asset with a tongue will now also destroy the tongue.

Fixed a few visual oddities on some maps.

Fixed an issue that could cause a Glorious Deed to disappear if saved and loaded during combat.

Fixed an issue with the Final Battle where the Final boss could attune to two bloom strains if the Rear Guard had no Grey Knights left.

Fixed an issue that could cause the voice over in seeding missions to replay after loading a save.

(Duty Eternal) Servitors killed during a mission will no longer count against the “win mission with no critical injuries” deed.

(Duty Eternal) Fixed an issue that could allow you to move your Grey Knight inside the Venerable Dreadnought in Allies Under Siege.

(Duty Eternal) Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock if using Gate of Infinity to reveal the Venerable Dreadnought on Allies Under Siege.

(Duty Eternal) Fixed an issue that could cause the enemies guarding the Venerable Dreadnought in the Honour the Ancients map to not scatter correctly when revealed.

(Duty Eternal) Revealing Brother Krask on Allies Under Siege using Gate of Infinity will no longer cause issues with his portrait.

(Duty Eternal) Updated the layout of a few maps and the destructibility/indestructibility of some objects to ensure the Venerable Dreadnought and Terminator Grey Knights can always reach the objective(s) of maps and prevent them from becoming stranded.

Events

Event buttons will no longer appear available if you mouse over them even if that option is not available.

Events that offer to let you use an Exterminatus will not allow you to if you have been cut-off by Grandmaster Kai for using too many.

Passing through a Reaper mission will no longer make you appear to have stopped in the Warp after the Reaper intro event.

Fixed an issue with The Tournament event that could cause it to give the reward talents to the wrong Grey Knights.

If the Warp Storm Disturbance event expires it will now properly add corruption to the system.

Fixed an issue that could cause skipped voice over for the Grandmaster’s report to play after loading a different save.

Fixed an issue with the Time For A Tournament event that would cause it not to pick lightly wounded Knights if all the Knights in your Barracks were wounded or lightly wounded. It will now properly pick Knights that are lightly wounded to wound and will provide those Knights the promotions or talents provided by the event.

Fixed a bug that would not make a 9th ranked Knight chosen for A Paladin’s Quest properly convert to a Paladin.

(Duty Eternal) Fixed an issue that could break the flow of the Duty Eternal content if you closed the game mid conversation after the Allies Under Siege mission.

Ship

Updated the text on the button on the 5th unit slot in the teleportarium. It will no longer refer to Vakir or Lunete as a Grey Knight.

Players will no longer be able to set a Prognosticar on the Duty Eternal systems that eventually disappear.

The travel line for the Baleful Edict will now properly disappear as your ship travels along it.

Reduced the movement blur around the cursor on the Star Map.

Critically Wounded Knights will no longer be added to the Vanguard team for the final battle. This could happen in some cases if a Knight was Critically Wounded right before the Final Battle.

The Baleful Edict will no longer disappear on the star map just as the Purgation Ritual completes.

Fixed some visual issues on the mission timer bars.

(Duty Eternal) Gladius Frigate

Researching the Bloom Seed Purifications will no longer lower the Squad Strength of equipment with purity seals of that colour.

The Gladius Frigate will no longer obscure the amount of archeotech at sites it flies through.

The return time of the Gladius Frigate will no longer desynchronize from the Baleful Edict so that it seems to display an incorrect amount of time to return on the calendar.

General

Improved compatibility with different keyboard layout.

Switching between keyboard and gamepad while saving the game will no longer cause issues when naming the saved game.

Some tooltips, breakdown info and localizations have been updated to be more clear.

The Fog of War will now properly update when you destroy objects blocking vision with the Precision Bombardment Stratagem.

Updated the movement code to help reduce orphaned squares in the movement range display.

Moving a Grey Knight underneath a reinforcement portal will no longer cause enemies to fail to spawn from it.

Fixed visual oddities with some animations.

Fixed an issue that could cause Grey Knights to end up standing inside a door rather than breaking it.

Fixed a few bugs that were causing some barks and SFXs to not properly play.

Fixed an issue that could cause the damage preview to improperly stay on an enemy healthbar after exiting Precision Targeting mode while using a gamepad.

Fixed an issue that could cause two cursors to appear on the screen at the same time if you switched from Keyboard to Gamepad during specific situations.

Interactable Objects

Resurrection Emblems will no longer appear in places where they cannot be reached.

We have updated the melee and ranged interactable icon to ensure it is clear when an interactable can be ranged attacked or interacted in melee.

Fixed a small VFX and SFX oddities on the pillar push animations and cinematic.

Fixed a bug that could cause some enemies in a fire bowl or Promethean Spray template to not properly take damage when they should.

Enemies can no longer get stuck and become untargetable inside of large exploding barrels if they charge inside them.

The interactable icon to show that an object is usable has been moved to be more central on the Eldar Turret and Vengeance Turret.

Fixed an issue that could get a Grey Knight stuck standing on a box if an enemy caused an explosive interactable to destroy that box.

Fixed an issue that could cause Structures of Decay and Bloomspawn Prisons lose the ability to interact with them after the first turn.

(Duty Eternal) Techmarines will no longer excessively run in place when interacting with bunker lids.

(Duty Eternal) A Venerable Dreadnought walking through a fire bowl will properly cause it to spill rather than sometimes just disappearing.

Achievements

The achievement icon for Inquisitor Vakir killing 10 enemies now displays Inquisitor Vakir’s portrait.

(Duty Eternal) Fixed an issue that could cause the Not a Mote of Corruption achievement to not trigger.

Knights and Story Characters

Fixed a few animation oddities for all Grey Knights and Story Character Units

Justicar

Justicars that use Crushing Charge no longer get caught inside half cover or interactables that happen to be at the end of the charge.

Fixed an issue that was causing the upgraded version of Honour the Chapter to appear to cost 3 Willpower when it was supposed to cost 2 Willpower while selecting the upgrade in the Ability Grid. This was not affecting the ability in combat. In combat it was always properly costing 2 Willpower when used.

The Crushing Charge template will now use the same sensitivity settings for placing it as other line attacks while using a gamepad.

Interceptor

The Support Fire Icon will not appear when targeting ranged interactables any longer since it won’t be triggered.

Fixed an issue with Teleport that could cause enemies to not properly be engaged if discovered.

Purgator

The Support Fire Icon will not appear when targeting ranged interactables any longer since it won’t be triggered.

Librarian

Fixed an issue that would cause Gate of Infinity to no longer work if you have a dead Servitor.

Fixed an issue with Teleport that could cause enemies to not properly be engaged if discovered.

(Duty Eternal) Techmarine

Sacrificial Discharge will now trigger The Motive Force as intended.

Servitors will no longer be able to end their movements on top of Bloomspawn Vents and Resurrection Emblems.

Fixed a few issues that could cause a Servitor to not follow the Techmarine when it should.

After ordering a Servitor to move to a location it will now more reliably stay at that location, even if the Techmarine moves, until the end of turn.

The Techmarine and his Servitors will no longer run on the spot when encountering enemies.

Reduced the excessive screen shake when the Techmarine attacks with the Power Axe. It will now be a similar amount of shake to the Daemonhammer.

Plasma Cannon Servitor had the incorrect movement speed, was 6 now is 4.

Tools of Conviction will now display the correct auto icon when triggered.

Fixed a bug that could cause Multimelta Servitors to do double damage if an enemy’s health was below a certain threshold.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Techmarine to equip a Plague Marine’s boltgun instead of their proper boltgun. This would cause the Techmarine to T-pose on the ship and in combat and gain Overwatch. Players with a Techmarine in this state will find that the Techmarine is now properly equipped and will no longer be able to Overwatch.

Castellan Crowe

Fixed an issue that could cause the book on Castellan Crowe’s hip to become unhinged from his belt and float while he was on the ship.

Inquisitor Vakir

Inquisitor Vakir will no longer appear to be wearing Power Armour in the Nexus mission when inspected in Unit Info View.

(Duty Eternal) Venerable Dreadnought

Fixed an issue that could cause the Support Fire ability for the Venerable Dreadnought to not appear on its action bar if the Venerable Dreadnought was equipped with both a Missile Launcher and Twin-Linked Lascannon.

Fixed an issue that could cause Helbrutes to charge inside of Venerable Dreadnoughts in some situations.

Fixed a bug that wouldn’t allow the Venerable Dreadnought to properly transition to his idle after using Ancient Charge.

We have increased the size of Venerable Dreadnought’s selection circle so it is easier to see.

If a Chaos Spawn jumps on a Venerable Dreadnought it will no longer end up inside the Venerable Dreadnought.

Fixed a bug that could cause some enemies in a fire bowl or Promethean Spray template to not properly take damage when they should.

The Venerable Dreadnought can no longer charge to the top of armoured containers and become stuck.

Updated the order of the Venerable Dreadnoughts ability icons to better match the convention of other units.

The damage preview for rear strikes when a Venerable Dreadnought moves will be more accurate now and take into account enemies being knocked back by the movement.

Changing pilots will no longer cause issues with gaining experience.

Main Menu

(Duty Eternal) The hologram for the Duty Eternal detected pop up window has been changed.

Enemies

Adjusted Suppressive Fire so that it does not start affecting a Grey Knight until all reinforcement portals have finished spawning enemies at the end of the enemy turn.

Fixed some minor animation issues for a few enemies.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause 1x1 units to be knocked back and destructible terrain to be destroyed when previewing a melee attack on large enemies and bosses.

Foetid Bloat Drones

Fixed a bug that would allow Fleshmowers to use their charge attacks while immobilized.

Destabilizing a Fleshmower will now properly interrupt their Foetid Charge.

Foetid Bloat Drones and Fleshmowers will no longer fly really really high in the sky when flying over an obstacle.

Foetid Bloat Drone’s Paralytic Reprisal visual effect will no longer disappear if it is inside a blast AOE effect.

Reapers

Fixed a bug that made it appear your melee attacks would be affected by Aeger’s Defend our Father.

Fixed a bug that could skip Malathian’s Effigy cutscenes.

Fixed a bug that caused Malathian’s Effigies to not activate if they were spawned in the fog so they would not apply their effects until revealed.

Plague Marines

Fixed a bug that was making it unlikely that Bolt Gun Plague Marines would Overwatch after scattering since the DLC update.

Belcher Plague Marine’s Toxic Spray and Hazard Spray will no longer affect Grey Knights behind full cover as intended.

Loading a combat save with a Noxious Blightbringer on the map will no longer possibly stun enemies that were not stunned when the save was made.

Fixed a small issue with the Plague Belcher VFX.

Stratagems

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause enemies to not scatter correctly after using the Gate of Infinity Stratagem.

Equipment

Updated the Tier II and III Frag Grenades so that the model for the grenade better matches the item icon.

Fixed an issue that could cause healing or damaging previews for Servo-Skulls to be incorrect if multiple Grey Knights were equipped with the same type of Servo-Skulls. This was also affecting other damage previews in some cases.

Fixed a bug that could cause Disruptor Servo-Skulls to fail to work on most bosses.

Servo-Skulls will no longer show two range rings since the first ring means nothing.

Tutorials

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to become stuck in the Prognosticar Tutorial.

Cinematics

Fixed an issue that could cause the music from cinematics to continue to play when the cinematic is skipped.

Fixed an issue that could cause the ship to disappear during the teleport up cinematic.

Fixed a few small visual issues on some of the cinematics.

Thank you for continuing to share your reports and feedback on Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. If you encounter further issues please be sure to report them on our Issue Tracker so we can investigate as soon as possible.