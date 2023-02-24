 Skip to content

Outpost update for 24 February 2023

2.0.0b Patch Notes

Outpost update for 24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • When a Wisp can no longer upgrade your tools, it now gives +1 Wood and Stone per night (at least 5/5).
  • Chapter 2 minion scaling has been reduced to match Chapter 1's scaling. In practice this means Chapter 2 Night 50 is ~35% weaker than before.
  • Water and mountain "blobs" are now a little smaller, which means there are fewer chances for very bad maps and very good maps to form. This basically means less RNG on map generation!
  • Corrosive Potions cost: 3 Wood, 2 Stone -> 3 Wood, 1 Stone
  • Caustic Cauldron armor penetration: 2 -> 3
  • Windmill cost: 5 Wood, 3 Stone -> 6 Wood, 4 Stone
  • Windmill bonuses: +30% range, +30% AS -> +25% range, +25% AS

Other

  • Added an option to disable cosmetic building animations.
  • Added an ingame timer

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where projectile models would be rotated backwards
  • Fixed a lot of other bugs in previous patches for which I was too lazy to make patch notes ... sorry!

