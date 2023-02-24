2.0.0b Patch Notes

Balance
- When a Wisp can no longer upgrade your tools, it now gives +1 Wood and Stone per night (at least 5/5).
- Chapter 2 minion scaling has been reduced to match Chapter 1's scaling. In practice this means Chapter 2 Night 50 is ~35% weaker than before.
- Water and mountain "blobs" are now a little smaller, which means there are fewer chances for very bad maps and very good maps to form. This basically means less RNG on map generation!
- Corrosive Potions cost: 3 Wood, 2 Stone -> 3 Wood, 1 Stone
- Caustic Cauldron armor penetration: 2 -> 3
- Windmill cost: 5 Wood, 3 Stone -> 6 Wood, 4 Stone
- Windmill bonuses: +30% range, +30% AS -> +25% range, +25% AS
Other
- Added an option to disable cosmetic building animations.
- Added an ingame timer
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where projectile models would be rotated backwards
- Fixed a lot of other bugs in previous patches for which I was too lazy to make patch notes ... sorry!
Changed files in this update