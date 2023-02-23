Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 34

Training Mode

Added random playback and the ability to show/hide playback position in the record/playback menu.

Gyanta

Fixed a bug that "5B" does not have Overhead Attack attribute.

M Michelle

Fixed a bug in which the heart box would disappear at the end of the action if the "Ultra 1" did not hit the opponent.

Cocorn, Garasha

Reduced heart box to avoid infinite combos with jab "5A,2A".

Katana Kyanta

Hitbox for "5A,2A" has been reduced in size.

ZackyWild

A large bounce attribute has been added to the first hitbox of "JX".

Added the ability to move left and right during "Ultra 1

Kinoko

"JY" hover can now stay in place for a moment without descending

Fixed a bug that caused K-cancel when hovering "JY"

Hitboxes now persist even after "JB" has landed

Net play

Fixed a bug in the online lobby

Other minor fixes.

If you have problems starting the game after updating from Patch 22, delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

Here is a video for reference.



If Kyanta 2 does not start in SteamDeck, it was reported that if you install proton GE with protonup qt in desk mode -> Kyanta 2 settings -> properties -> compatibility -> check proton GE, it worked.

Thank you in advance for your help with the above.

There are still some unstable parts, such as the online section, but we will gradually fix them.

We will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.