In-game encyclopedia, major UI updates, new skills and items!

Version 0.800

🎯 [Encyclopedia] An in-game encyclopedia that contains descriptions of all item types that have been obtained has been added. Access it through the inventory.

🎯 [Skill] The Imperius T3 skill "Glacial Strike" has been added: Frost-based fixed-point weapons are {0}% less effective at freezing enemies. In return, they apply a debuff that decreases Frost resistance by {1}% of the reduced amount.

🎯 [Skill] The Founders T7 skill "Skill Shot" has been buffed.

🎯 [New Continuum Entity] Un Fragment: Upgrades the grade of an item from uncommon to epic.

🎯 [New Continuum Entity] Ep Fragment: Upgrades the grade of an item from epic to artifact.

🎯 [UI] Many/most weapon and auxiliary item sprites have been replaced or updated.

🎯 [UI] Weapon mod descriptions have been revised.

🎯 [UI] There is now a UI indicator whenever an elite enemy dialogue is played that indicate the direction of the enemy. This indicator is only shown if the enemy is outside of camera. It can be disabled by unchecking the "Show hints and tips" checkbox in the general section of the main menu.

🎯 [Misc] Champion+ enemies now have unique summons that depend on their faction.

🎯 [Misc] The "Bulk" loot pickup option now also picks up consumables.

🎯 [Misc] Several maps in the Act 2 are now less dense.

🎯 [Misc] A specific item class has now been created for sensor-type auxiliary items. Transmuting these items should thus provide more expected results.

🎯 [Balance] Larger ships and sentinels now have a fixed bonus to sensor range rather than a percentage.

🎯 [Balance] Champion and elite enemies have slightly more hull.

🎯 [Balance] The new damage over time auxiliary items have been buffed.

🎯 [Balance] The loot recycler has been buffed. It now always gives at least an item two grades above the average that which was recycled (previously one grade).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with the Extract Mod recipe.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a UI issue with the sensor range statistic.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug related to the location of created auras for some kinds of weapons.