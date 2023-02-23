 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metel - Horror Escape update for 23 February 2023

WARMING

Share · View all patches · Build 10624024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WARMING IN CHAPTER 3 🌳
RELEASE CHAPTER "EUGEN"! 🐕
SECRET ENDING IN "EUGEN" CHAPTER! 🙋🏻‍♀️
NEW SECRET SUIT! 👨🏼‍⚕️
NEW SECRET MASK! 🐰
SECRET UPDATE CHAPTER "ALAN" ❤️

Changed files in this update

Metel - Horror Escape Content Depot 1357871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link