Age of Undead update to version 1.4.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 10623965 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 21:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.4.0:

The deployment of the 3 types of horde generated problems if it happened in already densely occupied places, increasing the lag for a few moments and sometimes spawning a smaller number of units.

I changed the horde spawn system and everything was fixed.

Fixed the bug that created the Dirt-Eater at different heights than correct, thus preventing the jet from coming out of the ground.

Optimized the particle effect of the Dirt-Eater, thus less lag when multiple "puddles" are active.

Optimized the way Acid Rain damages enemies.

The following Tactical Supports have been subjected to new balancing:

Fast Horde

Heavy Horde

Super Heavy Horde

Acid Rain

Infected Puddle

Corrosive Dirt Eater

In the next update, I will start to recheck the Tactical Supports of the Survivors.

See you in the next update, Generals!