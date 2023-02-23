 Skip to content

Age of Undead update for 23 February 2023

Age of Undead update to version 1.4.0!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.4.0:

  • The deployment of the 3 types of horde generated problems if it happened in already densely occupied places, increasing the lag for a few moments and sometimes spawning a smaller number of units.
    I changed the horde spawn system and everything was fixed.

  • Fixed the bug that created the Dirt-Eater at different heights than correct, thus preventing the jet from coming out of the ground.

  • Optimized the particle effect of the Dirt-Eater, thus less lag when multiple "puddles" are active.

  • Optimized the way Acid Rain damages enemies.

  • The following Tactical Supports have been subjected to new balancing:
    Fast Horde
    Heavy Horde
    Super Heavy Horde
    Acid Rain
    Infected Puddle
    Corrosive Dirt Eater

In the next update, I will start to recheck the Tactical Supports of the Survivors.

See you in the next update, Generals!

