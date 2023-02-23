Age of Undead update to version 1.4.0!

Hello, Generals!
CHANGES IN VERSION 1.4.0:
The deployment of the 3 types of horde generated problems if it happened in already densely occupied places, increasing the lag for a few moments and sometimes spawning a smaller number of units.
I changed the horde spawn system and everything was fixed.
Fixed the bug that created the Dirt-Eater at different heights than correct, thus preventing the jet from coming out of the ground.
Optimized the particle effect of the Dirt-Eater, thus less lag when multiple "puddles" are active.
Optimized the way Acid Rain damages enemies.
The following Tactical Supports have been subjected to new balancing:
Fast Horde
Heavy Horde
Super Heavy Horde
Acid Rain
Infected Puddle
Corrosive Dirt Eater
In the next update, I will start to recheck the Tactical Supports of the Survivors.
See you in the next update, Generals!
