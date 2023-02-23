 Skip to content

Death's Playground update for 23 February 2023

Ambience Change

Build 10623918 · Last edited by Wendy

Lots of ambient changes, specially lighting and general game feeling!

Update:

  • Your lighting items will now illuminate your path better.

  • Room lights decently illuminate the room, unless it's a spooky room.

  • DROPPABLE LOCKERS - color change - droppable lockers are now GOLDEN instead of GREY!

  • A small animation was added for when you successfully escape the Mansion!

  • Bots received lots of small fixes and updates!

  • General lighting, sound and performance fixes.

Short Read but Compact <3
Thanks for Reading!
Dipsi

