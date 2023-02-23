Ambience Change

Lots of ambient changes, specially lighting and general game feeling!
Update:
Your lighting items will now illuminate your path better.
Room lights decently illuminate the room, unless it's a spooky room.
DROPPABLE LOCKERS - color change - droppable lockers are now GOLDEN instead of GREY!
A small animation was added for when you successfully escape the Mansion!
Bots received lots of small fixes and updates!
General lighting, sound and performance fixes.
Short Read but Compact <3
Thanks for Reading!
Dipsi
