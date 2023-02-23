- fixed Maneuver skill not working correctly when using it to retreat.
- Where Are All the Others?: fixed victory determination for Germans.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 23 February 2023
23 Feb 23 Early Access Build
