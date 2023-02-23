 Skip to content

The Moon Hell update for 23 February 2023

Update 007a

Build 10623766

  • Changed the hitbox of the Great AI.
  • Fixed opening faith menu.
  • Completely removed everything related to the GamePad. Will be added only upon full implementation. Now only the mouse and keyboard work - because that's how it was designed.

Changed files in this update

