Barbaria update for 24 February 2023

Barbaria 1.0.2 Patch Update

24 February 2023

Barbaria 1.0.2.18753 Patch Update:

  • Fix crash on long Endless mode Ancient Trial runs
  • Add “I’m Done” button on Endless mode
  • Fix replay corruption issue causing replays not to not show up or only play partially
  • Allow re-possessing a champion before the player’s shield goes away
  • Improve bow rotation to allow full turn around with bow
  • Balance Updates: Make meteor and heal spells more powerful, Increase Gladiatrix damage, a little less health and a little less structure disable time for Krank.
  • Make arrows embedded in the player fall out after a little time
  • Allow triggers to calibrate with Oculus controllers, rather than thumbstick press
  • Fix tile boundary colliders to prevent more statue overlaps
  • Kill inactive enemies far from board after a timeout
  • Disable Options menu while in combat (can always access from god mode or when there are no enemies around)

