Barbaria 1.0.2 Patch Update

Barbaria 1.0.2.18753 Patch Update:
- Fix crash on long Endless mode Ancient Trial runs
- Add “I’m Done” button on Endless mode
- Fix replay corruption issue causing replays not to not show up or only play partially
- Allow re-possessing a champion before the player’s shield goes away
- Improve bow rotation to allow full turn around with bow
- Balance Updates: Make meteor and heal spells more powerful, Increase Gladiatrix damage, a little less health and a little less structure disable time for Krank.
- Make arrows embedded in the player fall out after a little time
- Allow triggers to calibrate with Oculus controllers, rather than thumbstick press
- Fix tile boundary colliders to prevent more statue overlaps
- Kill inactive enemies far from board after a timeout
- Disable Options menu while in combat (can always access from god mode or when there are no enemies around)
Changed files in this update