Somehow, someway..the beginning of Emily's prologue didn't have music (the songs were there) that has been resolved. Also put a note on the prologue page to clear up what's happening. Might do something with this page to indicate what to do.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 23 February 2023
Emily Prologue Music
Patchnotes via Steam Community
