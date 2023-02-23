 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 23 February 2023

Emily Prologue Music

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Somehow, someway..the beginning of Emily's prologue didn't have music (the songs were there) that has been resolved. Also put a note on the prologue page to clear up what's happening. Might do something with this page to indicate what to do.

