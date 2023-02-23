 Skip to content

Highlaundry update for 23 February 2023

Update notes Feb.23

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix an error that made impossible to get All Stars achievement (Just play once to get)
  • Better balancing for stages 3-7 and 3-8 to easy get negative money achievements

