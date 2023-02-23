The first True Route is finally here!... Kinda. Cherry Valentina!

Good news Volunteers!! Your first dive into the True Routes is finally here, in the way of one Mrs Cherry Valentina! Discover her new extended story where she becomes a little too close with The Mother.

In this new update you'll continue down Cherry's path as she allows herself to become further consumed by the Mother's ideologies. After remembering a traumatic memory Cherry's emotions become consumed by depression which slowly twists itself into a bloody thirsty urge for revenge.

With both the Xiao's and Princess Michiyo on her list. Who will walk free when Cherry starts to wage a one woman war on Series Shores?

Can the Xiao's fix the ever so innocent and Series Shores most loveable replica, or will the darkness consume her and leave Xiao blood running? Find out now in the newest update. Cherry Valentina's True Route!

Unfortunately, this update does come with a slight disclaimer. This update is, for better choice of words, early access to the early access. This update does give a full story add on, equivalent to roughly a quarter of a phase. (240 new renders and 5 scenes.) But it is unfinished.

Without trying to bore you all, recently I've been going through some personal stress and I don't know whether that's why, but I weirdly feel like this new scenario isn't working to the best it could be. Personally I think, I could make this route better, but I'm not sure if that's because of the stress or over-working myself.

So that's why I'm putting out this update now, hoping if anyone has the time they could give it a run through and let me know what works and don't work in the discussions. Whether it's alright, or it could be better. (You can find out how to access Cherry's True route in the guide. Also in the discussions.) In future there will be a scene selection system like the normal routes, and the music may be edited. But yeah... If anyone has the time I would appreciate any helpful feedback.

That's going to be from me, and as a last note I'll drop some renders from the new update below here. Thanks again everyone! Hope you enjoy the latest addition to the test Alleyne has given you.





