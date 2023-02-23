Haulin' Oats - Early Access v0.2.2 And Slight Delay

Hey, long-haul truckers! So originally we had planned to release the game into Early Access today but it seems Valve is pretty behind on approving the build or giving us instructions on what needs fixed to approve the build. Partially our fault for turning that in on the 16th!

Nonetheless, we are pushing the Early Access release on Steam back until March 9th which will hopefully give enough time to get through this process. However, for folks who love Itch.io, we will be releasing the Early Access version over there on March 2nd instead. You will still get a Steam key along with a non-Steam version, naturally. Though the Itch version will be missing some key features due to Steamworks integration; most importantly, no multiplayer.

We are also updating the game to version 0.2.2 today. This will being our updates to the default/release branch on Steam with the beta branch being used for bleeding edge tests.

Here are a list of the changes made for this version:

Added: four new tracks by Joseph Couden aka Scary Ghost

Added: current player's HUD element scales up a bit, with animation, during their turn

Added: better checks for player's visual position

Added: gameplay options to pause menu

Added: radio text bubble to show song and artist currently playing

Added: summary of player buffs/debuffs in HUD element drop-down

Added: square/space icon in player HUD element to show the space they are on, and color

Added: animated marker under current player's piece

Changed: complete overhaul of piece movement system, should fix various cosmetic bugs

Changed: movement speed increases when player moves backwards over long distances

Changed: minor layout for HUD element items

Changed: updated all dice graphics, dice rolling layout, and code

Changed: dice stay on the table until the related roll stuff is done

Fixed: possible bug where game may confuse one player's space for another

Fixed: player skipping companions selection in singleplayer locking game

Fixed: double-render of choices during setup which causes odd button responsiveness

Fixed: issue where a rammed player could be repeatedly rammed

Fixed: issue where bot would repeatedly roll dice over and over unless paused

Fixed: issue with remote players not having turn graphics synced

Fixed: bots sometimes rolling twice (sneaky bastards)

Fixed: various issue with the hitchhiker system

Fixed: issue where having incident card 40 on an active hobo nest used the card

Removed: pistol item and code reference as Encounter card 20 is the only way to acquire one

More coming soon! As tradition dictates.