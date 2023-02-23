- Optimized build size (this update will be large for people who already downloaded the game, but smaller for new people going forward)
- Clarified how to get up when going ragdoll (centered subtitle with longer exposure)
Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 23 February 2023
Patch 0.1.4
