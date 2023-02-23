 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 23 February 2023

Patch 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10623502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized build size (this update will be large for people who already downloaded the game, but smaller for new people going forward)
  • Clarified how to get up when going ragdoll (centered subtitle with longer exposure)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2143431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link