Version 1.1.2 is live!

The Steam front page feautiring of Fabled Lands was a big success! 5000 units were sold over the last couple of days which is a record all time high! It helped the game to reach 25000 all time units sold. This has revitalized the gamebook cult classic for the modern days where Dave Morris and Jamie Thomson's monumental work deserves to be!

Looking forward to deliver the next chapters of this amazing world.

Living the dream as a full time indie game dev! I am excited for what's to come but one thing is for sure, leaving a full time job behind, taking control over your profession and turning it into something you consider a craft, is quite, quite tough but also so very liberating.

A huge thank you!

It took me some extra days with the first patch after the release because I was sick, but now I feel much better and was happy to sit behind "the wheel" again so to speak.

I decided to do something experimental this time around. People have complained about blurry fonts here and there so I have enabled to use the option of the much bigger UI for Steam Deck for desktop as well. Let me know if any issues arise from that! Oh, and don't turn off your cursor if you are on a PC, I'll tackle that option asap :D

Incremented version to 1.1.2