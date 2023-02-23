Force Feedback & Steam Integration

Happy to say that Controller Force Feedback is now fully integrated into SailSim. You will notice things while you sail that were not there before. I went the extra mile and integrated even the controller speaker and the LED color. Not sure on which controllers it will work but Unreal says PS4 was tested. Mine works too. Try it out and see if you like it. You can always disable it in the Control Settings.

Additionally i integrated much deeper Steam into SailSim. More Leader Boards are now visible and you will see more statistics as you pass lessons and tests.

Hope you like these updated as i have something much cooler i am preparing in the upcoming releases.

As always, don't hesitate to mention any mistakes or unforeseen behavior. After all, we are trying to make this better for everyone.