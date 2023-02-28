Game Update: 28 February 2023 - 10623308

Hey Fight Fans,

This is our first content update in line with our roadmap and includes 3 new fighters, new venues, and more. While this update has been in progress for some time and is a content-focused update, there are a few areas we know players are most concerned about which we'd like to address here.

Cheaters

This is one of the top issues in the game right now for online players. We know it's incredibly frustrating to run into cheaters in online matches, and with this update we're taking action against a number of players who have been hurting the online experience for everyone else. These bans are a first step toward a larger initiative to ensure fair play online. We're continuing to work toward improved cheat detection and will deploy additional updates over time.

In the meantime, please continue to use the report player functionality in the game, which is available in the menu at the end of a fight, and if you have a video, you can link a YouTube video in the report too. Cheating is never something that will be ok and your reports have been helpful to us in making this first wave of bans.

Online Stability

We've also been monitoring the online feedback you're giving us related to disconnections and surrenders that are happening, fight desync, and some matchmaking issues as well.

These are complicated issues that require time and testing, and while today's update doesn't address these things, work on these issues is ongoing and we're committed to getting them right because we recognise how important these issues are. We know it can be rough playing through these things, so we really appreciate you sticking by us and giving us so much great feedback to help improve the game.

Below are the patch notes for the update shipped on 28 February 2023 - 10623308.

New Boxers

Lee McGregor added to the game. McGregor joins the Bantamweight division. Check out his roster profile.

Robin Reid added to the game. Reid joins the Middleweight division. Check out his roster profile.

Sergio Martinez added to the game. Martinez joins the Middleweight and Welterweight division. Check out his roster profile.

New Venues

Added 'Grand Theatre'. Will you earn the right to a curtain call in this old-school theatre?

Added 'Technicolour Gym'. Hit the ring and look good doing it under the coloured neon lights from which the venue gets it's name.

Added a nighttime version of the existing 'Coldwell Gym' venue, and a daytime version of the existing 'Empire Pro' venue.

Gameplay Changes

We've updated inside fighting with a new push animation and improved responsiveness.

Made further tweaks to judge preferences in an effort to produce fairer fight results.

General Changes

The fighter's team can now be seen walking with the fighter during the ringwalk timelines.

Introduced motion blur settings.

Bug Fixes