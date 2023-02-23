BETA 12 Dev Update - Experimental Build 1 Is Ready

It's been a few weeks, and BETA 12 is coming along pretty well. We have had some life issues pop up in January that slowed things down a bit, but we're back on track. Today we are releasing an experimental build for BETA 12 that includes the new "Star System Problems" feature, removes the old missions, and also includes a new very flexible, much asked for, long awaited, tile paint system.

The reason this is an experimental build is It's a bit less baked and we are still doing some work, and we still have some more content to add before the Pre-Release.

PROBLEMS

There are five Problems in this experimental build, including one faction specific for the Ticeroy. Problems can happen in any star system level two or above. Not all star systems will have a problem at any specific time. Star Systems that have an active Problem will have a orange "!" on the universe map.

We recommend you allow the game to backup your current universe before you play. Universes once upgraded to BETA 12 Exp 1 will not be able to be played in normal BETA 11 until the release of BETA 12 is complete.

NEW TILE PAINTING

Tile painting is now very flexible, there is about 65,000 colors to pick from. This replaces the old tile color choices, and is accessed the same way during Construction. Blinking or lit tiles now require a special tile which is available, made in a General Fabricator, and can be colored any tile color.

NOTE: Each color has a unique color code displayed at the bottom of the color picker for easier color matching. This is not the same as the well known RGB hex format.

We will probably do at least one more experimental build before the Pre-Release. If we do, the update notes will be posted over in the Experimental forums or on Discord.

HOW TO LOAD AN EXPERIMENTAL BUILD