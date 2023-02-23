MEGA ACTUALIZACIÓN - ¡8 New characters and Dark World updated!

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.7.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [23/02/2023].
The dark world has a visitor! 8 new characters added and an intriguing new story to discover.
ADDED:
- 8 new characters with lots of dialogue scattered throughout various levels of the dark world. expanded storyline!
- Added "DEPO's biggest secret" Can you find it and solve it? You can win a role on the Discord server.
- Many levels of the dark world expanded or modified.
- Updated art gallery.
- Now when returning to a Save Zone it guides you to the way to follow (It works in all the Save Zones except in the second world and its levels and the dark world, in future update it will be introduced also in these levels).
FIXED:
- Some levels that previously did not load well, now work in Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.
- Better visual positioning of the fans in the island.
- Increased in 15 seconds the time to pass Dark SAMmy.
- Added more barriers in SAMuel.
- The first bridge of the Cacheratas now climbs twice as fast.
- Optimized the level of the dark factory.
- Improved ship movement.
- Fixed bug with Traditional Chinese font.
Changed files in this update