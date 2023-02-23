Wayfinder enters Closed Beta on February 28!

We are happy to share that Wayfinder officially enters Closed Beta on February 28th! and Early Access on Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in May!

The beta test will run from February 28 12pm CST until March 6 at 12pm CST and we will be inviting users from North America as well as Europe for this phase of beta. We are also happy to report that this beta WILL include cross play, so PlayStation 5 and PC players will be able to adventure together!

By participating in any beta, you’ll also receive 3 exclusive items. 2 Weapon charms, and a title to be delivered once we’re in Early Access! AND FINALLY, a certain fan favorite Gladiator will be answering your cries and may just make an appearance in this test…

IMPORTANT UPDATE TO BETA SIGN UPS

As we prepare for the Closed Beta, we are moving away from a direct Steam key invitation method and opening up beta access to an even broader audience directly through Steam Beta (Playtest)!

It is important to note if you are interested in playing in the PC Beta and have not previously participated in any test, you will be required to sign up directly on the Wayfinder Steam store page. Even if you have previously signed up for the PC beta on our website, you will need to navigate to the Steam page and sign up with this new feature.

Once you click “Request Access”, that’s it! The selection process will still be random and if selected, you’ll receive an email from Steam. Signing up on the Steam page will not have any negative impact on players who previously signed up on our website.

For all players who received access to any of the previous technical tests, you will automatically be granted access to the Closed Beta and access the game as you have in previous tests.

SIGN UP FOR BETA HERE!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1171690/Wayfinder/