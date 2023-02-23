 Skip to content

Space Game: Star We There Yet? update for 23 February 2023

Patch Notes: V21.1

Build 10623110

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ladies, gentlemen and other creatures of the sea! Here's your fixes and changes!

Patch Notes: Version 21.1

  • Space cow has been attracted back to space by the allure of sweet, sweet space hay. You'll find it on your travels at a much higher rate than yesterday.
  • Jade is even stronger. Cloaking Technology now reduces incoming damage by 50% while cloaked and costs no actions to activate.
  • Rarity icons were updated. The artist clones responsible for the new ones were given a medal, and then recycled.

Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)

