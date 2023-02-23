Patch Notes: V21.1

Ladies, gentlemen and other creatures of the sea! Here's your fixes and changes!
Patch Notes: Version 21.1
- Space cow has been attracted back to space by the allure of sweet, sweet space hay. You'll find it on your travels at a much higher rate than yesterday.
- Jade is even stronger. Cloaking Technology now reduces incoming damage by 50% while cloaked and costs no actions to activate.
- Rarity icons were updated. The artist clones responsible for the new ones were given a medal, and then recycled.
Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)
