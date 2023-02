Share · View all patches · Build 10623050 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 20:09:37 UTC by Wendy

Along with another new language (German), this release made two minor improvements:

Gave the Visitor a different name color, to make it easier to tell the speaking characters apart

Another fix to Host's sprite

Thank you for your support, I really appreciate it!



