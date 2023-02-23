Patch Notes Version 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10623007 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 19:13:43 UTC by Wendy

We are distributing an update to improve the stability of gameplay. Please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Major Game Changes :

Bug Fixes

Change some system notation

Fixing bugs that occur when encountering Poseka

Light of liptide some terrain changes

The version number of this update shown at the Title Screen will be as follows :

App Ver. 1.0.4

We would continue to improve 'OVE: The Sword of Liberation' so that you can enjoy it more comfortably.

Please stay tuned for more news.