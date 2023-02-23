English EN 22.02.2023

Added English EN keyboard variants. [New Zealand, South Africa, Jamaica, Caribbean, Belize, Trinidad, Zimbabwe, Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Malaysia, Singapure]

Added Canadian CA keyboard variants.

Added German DE keyboard variants.

Added keyboard variants:

Turkish(FGĞIOD),

Lithuanian (ĄŽERTY),

Latvian(ŪGJRMV)

Arabic keyboards sorted out.

Improved keyboard selection correctness message.

The markings, the location of the letters have been improved, the display of the first row of letters has been unified.