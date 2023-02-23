 Skip to content

ComputerKeyboard update for 23 February 2023

English EN 22.02.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10622773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added English EN keyboard variants. [New Zealand, South Africa, Jamaica, Caribbean, Belize, Trinidad, Zimbabwe, Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Malaysia, Singapure]
Added Canadian CA keyboard variants.
Added German DE keyboard variants.
Added keyboard variants:
Turkish(FGĞIOD),
Lithuanian (ĄŽERTY),
Latvian(ŪGJRMV)
Arabic keyboards sorted out.
Improved keyboard selection correctness message.
The markings, the location of the letters have been improved, the display of the first row of letters has been unified.

Changed files in this update

