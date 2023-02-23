Welcome to Update 0.9.11! We're thrilled to announce some exciting new features and improvements that we think you'll love.

Firstly, we've added 15 new perks to the game, including 8 unique ones that are tailored to each ship. These perks offer even more ways to customize your gameplay experience, and we can't wait for you to try them out.

In addition, we've included a tutorial introduction at the start of the first level, making it easier than ever for new players to dive right into the action.

But that's not all - we've made some major modifications to the "Conflict Zone" game mode. You'll now progress through levels where you have to complete your loadout before taking on a mini boss and earning valuable resources. Each level has a time limit of 3 minutes, but don't worry - if you decide to continue to the next level, you'll receive an additional 3 minutes added to the remaining time from the previous level, as well as bonuses that can be obtained by destroying enemies to add more time to the clock. As you advance, the difficulty increases, so it's important to upgrade your ship to stay ahead of the game.

We're always eager to hear feedback from our players, and we strive to make each game mode unique and in sync with the rest of the game. So please, don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us - your input helps us make the game better for everyone.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy the latest update!

DISCORD

TWITTER