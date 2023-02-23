Development Branch update - v0.7.005

Share · View all patches · Build 10622600 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 18:19:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.005) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version focus on bugs & performances.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.005 : Temporary changelog

Add a new "priority" option on logistics

Improve drone system to avoid bugs & edge cases

Bug fixes :

Fix grabbing item in shallow water bug (Finally, thanks everyone for your patience! :)

Can't breathe under water anymore

Fix uranium mine not powered engines

Performances :

Hide maps icons if map is not open

Avoid detection of object is under water if not necessary

Hide small screens, lights, and some trigger boxes when far away

Somes more improvements here & there

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games