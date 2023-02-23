Development Branch update - v0.7.005

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.7.005) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version focus on bugs & performances.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.7.005 : Temporary changelog
Add a new "priority" option on logistics
Improve drone system to avoid bugs & edge cases
Bug fixes :
Fix grabbing item in shallow water bug (Finally, thanks everyone for your patience! :)
Can't breathe under water anymore
Fix uranium mine not powered engines
Performances :
Hide maps icons if map is not open
Avoid detection of object is under water if not necessary
Hide small screens, lights, and some trigger boxes when far away
Somes more improvements here & there
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in development branch