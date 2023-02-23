 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 23 February 2023

Development Branch update - v0.7.005

The Planet Crafter update for 23 February 2023

Development Branch update - v0.7.005

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.005) on the development branch.
This version focus on bugs & performances.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.005 : Temporary changelog
Add a new "priority" option on logistics
Improve drone system to avoid bugs & edge cases

Bug fixes :
Fix grabbing item in shallow water bug (Finally, thanks everyone for your patience! :)
Can't breathe under water anymore
Fix uranium mine not powered engines

Performances :
Hide maps icons if map is not open
Avoid detection of object is under water if not necessary
Hide small screens, lights, and some trigger boxes when far away
Somes more improvements here & there

Dépôt : The Planet Crafter Depot 1284192
