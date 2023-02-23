Update 1.0.15

NEW
Added mouse-hover tooltips in Ghostpedia to describe the different destruction symbols
Added a new bathroom in the upstairs section of Sweetwater Lodge
CHANGED
Increased quantity of entity events on all difficulty levels
FIXES
Removed a safe spot from Honhannen
Fixed a bug that caused the Lurking entity to hunt more often than intended in the later stages of the game
Fixed a bug that caused the lobby to show other players in single-player mode
Fixed a bug that caused the map descriptions to show broken characters in some languages
Changed files in this update