Phylakterion update for 23 February 2023

Update 1.0.15

Build 10622537

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

Added mouse-hover tooltips in Ghostpedia to describe the different destruction symbols

Added a new bathroom in the upstairs section of Sweetwater Lodge

CHANGED

Increased quantity of entity events on all difficulty levels

FIXES

Removed a safe spot from Honhannen
Fixed a bug that caused the Lurking entity to hunt more often than intended in the later stages of the game
Fixed a bug that caused the lobby to show other players in single-player mode
Fixed a bug that caused the map descriptions to show broken characters in some languages

