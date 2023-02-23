Update 1.0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 10622537 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 18:26:29 UTC by Wendy

Added mouse-hover tooltips in Ghostpedia to describe the different destruction symbols

Added a new bathroom in the upstairs section of Sweetwater Lodge

CHANGED

Increased quantity of entity events on all difficulty levels

FIXES

Removed a safe spot from Honhannen

Fixed a bug that caused the Lurking entity to hunt more often than intended in the later stages of the game

Fixed a bug that caused the lobby to show other players in single-player mode

Fixed a bug that caused the map descriptions to show broken characters in some languages