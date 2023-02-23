Revealing new buildings in a major update coming soon!

Cult of the Lamb will be matching our biggest sale this weekend, with a whopping 25% off! If you’ve been sitting on the fence, now is the perfect time to pick up and play because we’re working on a FREE Major Content Update, Relics of the Old Faith. This update will have new challenges, new combat abilities, and new ways to manage your Cult!

With the power of the Lamb on the rise and the Followers flocking, Cult management isn’t as easy as it once was… until now! RELICS OF THE OLD FAITH will introduce new buildings to keep your Cult efficient, aesthetic, and growing, growing, growing.

Kitchen

You’ve been a single Lamb, slaving away to feed your Followers for long enough - build a Kitchen in your Cult, and assign a Cook to keep those hungry mouths fed! Queue up to 30 meals and let them cook.

Shared Shelter

Praise our great Lamblord for solving our housing crisis! In a Shared Shelter, three Followers can share one roof that will never collapse.

Crypt

Lay multiple Followers to rest in their final and eternal sleepover with the introduction of the Crypt! A way to keep graveyards small, and avoid those nasty rotting corpses while each upgrade stores more bodies.

Organised Farming

Love a well-tended garden? Farm Plot Signs let your farming Followers organise your crops! Choose a certain crop for the sign and the Follower will plant those seeds around it.

Your Feedback Helps!

We’re working on these new structures based on your feedback. However, they are only a small part of Relics of the Old Faith. An update that will primarily focus on adding more combat depth and endgame replayability!

Here at Massive Monster, we’re committed to making Cult of the Lamb the best game it can be, with Relics of the Old Faith releasing soon, and a second Major Content Update coming later this year. Thank you for keeping the Faith high, the Devotion flowing, and the Lamb crusading through the evolving world of The Lands of the Old Faith…

