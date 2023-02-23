Update 9.7.9 released!

Hey Citizens,
we're releasing Update 9.7.9 to mainly address a memory issue with servers:
Civics:
- Fixed: Contracts would show an accept button for the creator if they were an admin and cause errors when the payment clause was used.
- Fixed: Custom Stats containing absurdly high numbers could lead to the server no longer booting.
Server:
- Fixed: Wrong initialization order that in specific circumstances could lead to the server no longer booting.
- Fixed: Issues with memory allocation and garbage collection, especially on AMD CPUs with many cores and a tighter memory budget, that could lead to major lags and server crashes.
Miscellaneous:
- Improved: Clarified description for "GrowthRateModifier" server setting. (Note: There is a known issue with the soil sampler showing incorrect growth times, this will be fixed in Performance Update 3.)
- Fixed: Usability of legacy GameValue API for mods restored, it will be completely removed in Update 10.
- Fixed: Removed rooms were never truly removed from their deeds, using unnecessary memory.
