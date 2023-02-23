Free Weekend, 2 New Survivors, and a New Map!

Propnight Free Weekend is finally here along with a 75% discount! And we are happy to announce the release of a big new patch 5.4.0 with many important changes and improvements! Bring your friends and play as one of the two new Survivors on our new map Dark Swamp!

Key changes

• New Survivors - Stéphane and Fei!

• New Map - Dark Swamp!

• Maps - Increased the size of Camp, Circus, Farm, and Abbey maps!

• Gameplay - Each player receives 1500 Propcoins for the first launch of the game during Free Weekend!

Fixes and improvements

• Gameplay - Now you can unlock new characters in the lobby

• Gameplay - Improved the system of reports and bans

• Gameplay - Now Survivors that do not move for more than 1 minute, when turned into a Prop, are highlighted for the Killer

• Gameplay - Game duration is now 10 minutes

• Gameplay - Propmachine repair now takes 100 seconds

• Gameplay - Fixed that during the "Dance Floor" event, the silhouette of the Exit Door interfered with the visibility of the Survivors

• Gameplay - Now players leaving the lobby while searching for players get a temporary ban

• Killers - Now stun immunity lasts 8 seconds

• Killers- Fixed that “the Deadly Grip” perk incorrectly affected the movement speed of the Killer

• Killers - Increased movement speed

• Killers - Fixed that sometimes the sound and animation of the explosion of the Propmachine after breaking was delayed

• Killers - Changed duration of some events

• Killers - Fixed that the camera sometimes worked incorrectly when attacking

• Banshee - Fixed that if you press "Back" and hit during Banshee’s flight, she moves faster

• Banshee - Fixed that when spamming the flight, cooldown does not start counting, and the Banshee can fly even without pressing RMB, and the UI does not work correctly

• Granny - Fixed that sometimes the Spectator could see Granny while she is in Astral

• Impostor - Fixed that if the Impostor is blinded by the Flashlight while he is repairing the Propmachine, the controls didn’t work correctly

• Maddy - Maddy now gets additional Hunt points when using “the Crush” perk

• Maddy - Fixed that Maddy sometimes was losing her Katana after chairing Survivor on the Hypnochair

• Clown - Changed movement speed during Clown’s “Whirl”

• Shinigami - Now Shinigami’s clones have a disappearing effect

• Survivors - Fixed that if Survivors repair the Propmachine together from one side, they get stuck in each other

• Survivors - Fixed that if you use Energy Drink while sprinting, after running out of stamina the Survivor will slow down but then will be able to run without spending stamina

• Survivors - Fixed that if you use an Energy Drink while sprinting, then after the effect of the Energy Drink ends, stamina is spent, but the Survivor cannot use the sprint

• Survivors - Fixed that if you start sprinting while the Energy Drink is active, then after the effect of the Energy Drink the Survivor can only use the sprint after the second button press

• Survivors - Fixed that if a Survivor was knocked to the ground while using Energy Drink, the effect would not work correctly until the Survivor drank another Energy Drink

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes Flare did not disappear from inventory after being used

• Survivors - Now getting out of the Killer's grip lasts 3 seconds longer

• Survivors - Decreased stamina cost when jumping by 20% when using “Like a Feather” perk

• Isaac - Fixed that sometimes Isaac's Wooden Barricades did not work correctly

• Jun - Fixed that sometimes Jun’s hat and glasses stay on the Hypnochair if he dies

• Kate - Now the duration of blinding with a Flashlight lasts less

• Aisha - Improvement of Aisha’s Projection mechanics

• Practice - Fixed that sometimes the camera did not work correctly

• Audio - Updated sound for Hunt mode

• Audio - Fixed that Impostor's fart sound didn’t work correctly

• Audio - Fixed that Hunt mode for the first point of view was too loud

• Audio - Fixed that there was an old sound at the beginning of the second Hunt mode

• Audio - Updated the sound of dying of Survivors

• Audio - General audio improvements and fixes

• UI - Fixed that sometimes the stamina bar would disappear

• UI - Fixed that gamepad hotkeys didn’t display correctly

• UI - Fixed that experience points were displayed incorrectly when checking reaction during the repair of the Propmachine

• UI - Fixed that Survivor items did not appear inactive while they are on Killer’s shoulder

• UI - Fixed that sometimes the hint “Not working” on the Propmachine did not disappear after the end of the Tick Tock event

• UI - General improvements and fixes